Tripura High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of MLA accused of rape

The High Court of Tripura Friday rejected anticipatory bail plea for Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura, who was booked under charges of rape and cheating last month.

Public Prosecutor Babul Chowdhury told reporters that the accused MLA was absconding and several attempts to arrest him had failed. The MLA has, however, maintained that he is innocent and was being framed.

“All of this is false. A false case was lodged against me. This is a heinous plot of opposition political parties to damage my image and that of my party and government,” he told reporters. However, he added that despite the High Court rejecting his anticipatory bail plea, he would repose faith in the law.

The case against MLA Dhananjoy Tripura was registered at East Agartala Women’s Police Station on May 20.

Dhananjoy contested in the Assembly election for the first time on an IPFT ticket in 2018 and emerged victoriously. IPFT is the lone ally of ruling BJP in Tripura and the alliance formed the government by together winning 44 out of 60 seats in the state legislative assembly last year.