Tripura HC orders SIT probe into ‘woman’s suicide over extramarital affair rumours’

The Tripura High Court on Saturday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the suicide case of a woman who allegedly killed herself following public humiliation at a village in South district. The SIT is to submit its report on June 25.

Commandant of Central Training Institute Lucky Chowhan, Belonia sub divisional police officer Soumya Debbarma, and Tripura Human Rights Commission in-charge Babita Bhattacharjee were chosen for the three-member SIT.

During a recent hearing, a Division Bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Subhasish Talapatra gave the order to form the SIT, even though an investigating officer conducted the investigation partly that was supervised by South district superintendent of police Dr Kulwant Singh. “Under the circumstances, in order not to prejudice the ongoing investigation and also the defence of the accused, we do not state our elaborate reasons for handing over the entire investigation to the SIT. Accordingly, the following SIT is formed,” the court order copy reads.



The High Court also asked the state administration to provide facilities and support to the SIT during their investigation.

The woman died by suicide on May 4 after being allegedly humiliated and assaulted by villagers in the district for her purported extramarital affair with a local trader. A case was lodged under Sections 306, 323, 354 and 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nearly two weeks after her death, her husband, too, died by suicide due to depression. The court has ordered to include this matter in the investigation as well.

