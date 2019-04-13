Tripura: Health minister surrenders security detail to protest attacks on doctors

Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Burman on Friday surrendered his security detail to protest against the sporadic attacks on doctors and other medical staff in the state’s hospitals. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Health Minister said that while such incidents have been on the rise, there have been no arrests.

“As the head of the Health Department of Tripura, I felt it was my duty to show solidarity to the staff of the department. In recent months, cases of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff being manhandled and harassed are on the rise. I have surrendered my security detail — the pilot and escorts cars and security that travel with me. This gesture is so that the staff knows that the government stands by them. They have been threatening a mass strike in the state which will be catastrophic in Tripura since we already suffer from a paucity of doctors and other medical staff,’’ said Roy Burman.

In a letter to Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Roy Burman has said, “The government doctors and other health staff feel insecure working at government hospitals. I am completely shocked to observe that no arrest of hooligans/perpetrators involved in various incidents of crime within the hospital complex have been made till date…I would request you to ensure all criminals behind such inhumane and barbaric acts for the last one year are taken to task…”

“One of the cases that has come to light is that of the death of a young girl during delivery. The girl was married off at a much younger age than 18 years. She was anaemic and died during delivery due to a cardiac arrest. The morning after the death, when the on-duty doctor was headed home, he was abducted, taken to an isolated spot and beaten mercilessly by a group of 40-50 people and then thrown in a nearby drain. This is unacceptable,’’ said Roy Burman.