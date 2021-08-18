Tripura HC dismisses plea seeking stay on police probe against TMC leaders

The High Court of Tripura on Wednesday rejected a plea to put a stay on the ongoing investigation against five Trinamool Congress leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, and instructed the police to proceed with their probe.

The petition filed by TMC leader Subal Bhowmik was dismissed by Chief Justice Akil Kureshi.

Speaking to reporters later, Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey said the court has allowed the police to continue with their investigation against the accused persons but has also directed them not to submit its final report without the permission of the court.

The case pertains to the investigation by Tripura Police into the allegation that some TMC leaders had on August 8 allegedly misbehaved with the cops and obstructed them from carrying out their duty.

Among the accused are TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, MPs Dola Sen and Kunal Ghosh, Tripura TMC leader Subal Bhowmik and former minister Prakash Das.

An FIR was lodged against them later under Section 186 of the IPC.

Reacting to the court’s decision to reject their petition, Subal Bhowmik said TMC party workers did not obstruct cops from doing their duty. He claimed that the administration and the police are harassing them for political purposes.