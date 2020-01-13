Tripura HC stays probe against man booked for post on toll-free CAA number

On January 4, Bhattacharjee allegedly wrote, “By mistake if you make a call on 8866288662, all of your saved data in the mobile would go to hackers. Be alert…” (Representational) On January 4, Bhattacharjee allegedly wrote, “By mistake if you make a call on 8866288662, all of your saved data in the mobile would go to hackers. Be alert…” (Representational)

The High Court of Tripura has stayed investigation on a FIR accusing one Arindam Bhattacharjee of posting misinformation about the toll-free number released by the Centre for people to extend support to CAA and has asked authorities not to arrest him for the time being.

On January 4, Bhattacharjee allegedly wrote, “By mistake if you make a call on 8866288662, all of your saved data in the mobile would go to hackers. Be alert…”

BJP state media in-charge Victor Shome filed accused Bhattacharjee of spreading misinformation, and repeatedly trying to disturb communal harmony.

