Tripura HC orders state to prohibit sale of meat products in public places, instructs AMC to set up abbatoir

The High Court of Tripura ordered the state government to prohibit sale of meat products on streets and public places. The court also asked the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to prepare a long-term plan for setting up abattoirs and slaughter houses in order to ensure disposal of garbage in an appropriate and scientific manner.

The order, passed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyaya on February 22, came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ankan Tilak Paul and was shortly preceded by a decision of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to set up abattoir or slaughter houses for handling animal slaughter for meat sale in the city.

According to the order, municipal commissioner Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav informed the Court that the corporation floated a tender on February 21 this year pertaining to construction of abattoir or slaughter house and said once the tender is finalised, a period of 18 months would be given for construction of the same.

The HC directed all authorities including the local police to render all necessary assistance to the AMC for enforcing and carrying out its duties.

However, the court also said if more people apply for trade licenses for trading in meat, they should be considered and disposed of an early rate to make sure people were not deprived of their essential needs.

The court order added, “…..particular attention should be kept that hygienic conditions are being maintained within the licensed premises. Sale of meat products should not be allowed in public places and/or streets.”

Before the proposed abattoir or slaughter house is made operational, the corporation would need to provide locations where animal slaughters can be carried out along with providing appropriate bins to all licensees for collecting waste material and disposing them through the AMC disposal system.

In order to certify the quality of meat or meat products available for public sale, the HC directed the corporation to seek assistance of the veterinary department and make sure they post a few officials for certifying meat quality.

While stating that such certification is likely to take some time, the court said the directions would have to be implemented within six months. An affidavit regarding compliance of the orders would have to be placed before the appropriate Bench of the HC for consideration within six months.

The pollution control authority was also instructed to carry out necessary steps to assist the municipal authorities in maintaining sanitation and hygiene of all aeas where meat sale is allowed.

Recommending new locations for setting up additional sewage treatment plants, the court said, “AMC shall also consider the need for additional resources and/or location for setting up of additional sewage treatment plants to meet the needs of the entire expanding city. Obviously, the object behind it would be to try and reduce and/or stop flow of untreated water into the rivers or rivulets around the town”.

The HC directed the AMC to bring any cases of sale of banned or endangered species of animals to the notice of the Forest Department, particularly Chief Wildlife Warden, to ensure the forest department can take necessary steps to stop such activities, if any, and take necessary legal action.

As of now, 139 people in Agartala city were given trade licenses for dealing with sale of meat and meat products.