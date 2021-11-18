Tripura HC asks government to shut shops illegally selling wild animals, birds

The High Court of Tripura has ordered the state government to immediately close all shops illegally selling wild animals and birds protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and asked the government to furnish a compliance report within two weeks from the date of order.

The court also observed that 12 pet shops are running in Agartala city without registration.

In an order issued Tuesday, High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice S G Chattopadhyay observed that all twelve owners of the unlicensed pet shops were asked to procure due license from the State Animal Welfare Board but they didn’t comply.

“This court records its surprise that once the authority has found the 12 (twelve) pet shops and breeding centres as being unlicensed, they were statutorily required to act in accordance with law and direct immediate closure of all such activities which cannot be carried out without the necessary licence,” the court order reads.

The Bench also directed the State Animal Welfare Board and the Agartala Municipal Corporation to ensure all such illegal pet shops and breeding centres operating without necessary licences are shut down. License can be allowed only after due application and inspection, the court said.

The court also flagged reports of illegal sale of wild animals and birds protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and said in its order, “This court is further informed at the Bar that there appears also to be commercial activities in sale of wild animals and birds duly notified under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Accordingly, we also direct the authorities under the Wildlife (Protection) Act to take similar action of closure of all such shops where animals and birds covered thereunder are being sold and such compliance order shall also be filed before this court within a period of two weeks.”

The case would be next heard on December 7.