Tripura: Royal scion to move SC against HC order banning animal sacrifice in temples

Two days after Tripura High Court banned animal sacrifice in temples, the royal scion of Manikya dynasty, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, said he would challenge the order at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the BJP-IPFT alliance government in the state is also contemplating to move the apex court against the order.

Expressing his disagreement with the High Court order, Pradyot on Sunday tweeted that while he did not believe in opulence or mass sacrifice of animals, the court should not interfere in customs and culture.

He wrote, “Moving the SC to challenge the order of the Tripura High Court on the ban of Animal Sacrifice in our temples. While I believe that opulence and mass slaughter of animals in temples is not required, the HC cannot interfere in customs, culture and have gone beyond their jurisdiction”.

Tripura Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik said the state government was contemplating to move the Supreme Court.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bhowmik said, “We are contemplating to move the Supreme Court to challenge this order. We are still collating all the details. The final decision of state government hasn’t been made yet. But in all probabilities, we are likely to move the apex court.”

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath declined to comment but admitted that the issue would be discussed by the government.

“We have asked the officials to furnish us with full details of the High Court order, along with the instructions given to the state government in this regard and all other aspects. After considering everything, we shall come to a decision. We can’t comment anything prior to that,” Nath said.

As per Merger Agreement between the princely kingdom of Tipperah and Union of India in 1949, the state government sponsors ceremonial animal sacrifice on certain occasions at few temples, like the Tripura Sundari Temple.

A division bench of the Tripura High Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh banned animal sacrifice in temples by an order on September 27. The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Subhash Bhattacharjee signed in 2018.

On whether the act of the State in offering an animal for sacrifice in the temples in Tripura can be said to be a secular activity and if prohibiting it would infringe upon the fundamental right as envisaged under Article 25 (1) of the Constitution of India, among other issues, the Court ruled against the tradition of animal sacrifice in temples and issued an order along with mandatory directions, prohibiting and banning animal or bird sacrifices in the temples.

“No person including the State shall be allowed to sacrifice any animal/bird within the precincts of any one of the temples within the State of Tripura…” the order reads.

While senior leaders of the Communist party have welcomed the order, leaders of other political parties including ruling BJP, were sceptical. Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, who has recently resigned from the Congress party, said conditions of the Merger Agreement can be overturned only by an Act of the Parliament and said he would move the Supreme Court on the subject soon.