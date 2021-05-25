Tripura HC asks govt to submit details in a week on triage systems to combat COVID-19

The High Court of Tripura on Monday asked the state government to submit details in a week on required steps taken by them especially the Triage system to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual hearing, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and justice Subhasish Talapatra was hearing a writ petition filed by an advocate Bhaskar Debbarma.

“The writ petition was filed based on three issues including Triage system that helps the COVID-19 patients to receive emergency services, availability of oxygen, medicines, ventilation system in the state. The Court asked the state to submit details in a week”, Advocate Rumela Guha, who moved the case in favour of the petitioner, told reporters.

Bhaskar Debbarma, in his petition, stated that the High Court earlier this month, requested the state to think of devising a system by which availability of hospital beds with and without oxygen supply and ventilators should remain in public domain. Authorities in many other states including the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) adopted the Triage system to fight against the pandemic, as stated in the petition.

Debbarma also mentioned in the affidavit he came to know from local media that many people were turned down from testing if they didn’t have any symptoms due to non availability of test kits. Some hospitals are even charging for conducting antigen and RT-PCR tests.