Tripura HC asks govt to explain why it denied protest nod to sacked teachers

As many as 10,323 school teachers, appointed in different phases, were terminated because of a faulty recruitment process, in compliance with an HC order in 2014.

Nearly two weeks after a clash between police and more than 8,000 sacked teachers in Tripura, the high court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government asking it to explain why it denied them permission to protest.

The state government was asked to respond by March 1 to a writ petition filed by the teachers after being denied permission to resume their protest from February 3.

“In response to our writ petition filed last week, the high court issued a notice to the state government, seeking its response by March 1,” Purushottam Roy Barman, the counsel of the sacked teachers, said.

Responding to special leave petitions filed by the sacked teachers as well as the state government in 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the HC order.

The sacked teachers were inducted on an ad hoc basis by the erstwhile ruling Left and continued in their jobs till March 2020 before they became jobless again. While many of these teachers got placements in other jobs thereafter, over 8,000 were re-inducted on an ad hoc basis till March 31 this year. However, they were rendered jobless yet again after their term ended.

Following a series of discussions and considering their permanent employment on humanitarian grounds, Chief Minister Biplab Deb, in September, promised to address the concerns of the jobless teachers in two months’ time.

However, with the CM not making good on his promise, Justice for 10323, All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers Association and Amra 10,323 – three organisations of the sacked teachers — came together to form a joint movement committee and staged a mass sit-in demonstration for 51 days, starting December 7, last year. However, the police later cracked down on their movement, resulting in a clash that left 87 injured of which 70 were sacked teachers and the remaining 17 police personnel.