Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Tripura has insurgent-free environment conducive for startups: CM Manik Saha

Startup Tripura is being implemented in the state since April 2018 and would continue till March 2024.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (File Photo)

Tripura has an “insurgent-free and peaceful environment”, which is highly conducive for startups, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said on Wednesday.

“Our state is free from the issue of insurgency. People stay here peacefully. So far, there are 50 startups here. Tripura has a conducive environment for startups,” Dr Saha said while speaking at the inaugural session of a week-long startup programme.

He said that Startup Tripura was initiated in 2018 on the lines of Startup India introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

“We aimed to make an atmanirbhar Tripura. We will also make atmanirbhar bharat, but without your help it is not possible. If we don’t do this, we will lag behind,” Saha said.

Startup India initiative, launched in January 2016, consists of 19 Action Points that act as a guiding document for the programme.

Startup Tripura started as an initiative of the state government aimed at building the ecosystem to build innovations and startups. The startup scheme is being implemented in the state since April 2018 and would continue till March 2024.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 09:13:15 pm
