Tripura Gramin Bank’s performance excellent, will be included in credit guarantee fund trust: Union minister BK Karad

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad has lauded the Tripura Gramin Bank’s performance during his visit here and said the bank would be included in the credit guarantee fund trust.

“The performance of Tripura Gramin Bank is excellent. The bank is yet to be included in credit guarantee fund trust. The bank sent a proposal for its inclusion to the Union finance ministry. The Centre will take steps for inclusion of the bank in the credit guarantee fund trust,” Dr Karad told the reporters after meeting the state-level bank committee here on Monday evening.

He lauded Tripura Gramin Bank that started its journey in 1976 with Rs 3 lakh and has now made businesses worth over Rs 12,000 crore.

He met Governor Satyadeo Narayana Acharya and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and discussed the developmental issues of the state.

Deb later took to Twitter saying, “Met with Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @DrBhagwatKarad Ji in my chamber today. We discussed strategies to make #Tripura a model state as envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

Met with Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @DrBhagwatKarad Ji in my chamber today. We discussed strategies to make #Tripura a model state as envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. #TransformingTripura pic.twitter.com/9t3uU8v5Gf — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 25, 2021

Karad also added that Tripura’s Dhalai is one of the 112 districts across the country chosen for the NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme.

“Performances of Dhalai district in several centrally sponsored schemes are better compared to other districts of the state,” said Dr Karad.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath in 2014, he launched Jan Dhan Yojana directing banks to open accounts for every person in the country, the Union minister said, adding that 43.5 crore new bank accounts were opened through the flagship scheme where Rs 1,50,000 crore were deposited.