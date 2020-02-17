Tripura graft case: Former Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh arrested in UP

Former Tripura Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Representational Image) Former Tripura Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Representational Image)

Former Tripura Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh, who was absconding for the last four months in connection with a Rs 638-crore graft case on Public Work Department (PWD) projects implemented in 2008-09, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

A special team of Tripura Police was sent to Uttar Pradesh to track the absconding accused ex-bureaucrat, officials said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Additional DG (Crime Branch) Puneet Rastogi said Singh was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. “He has been arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He will be produced in court there and we will have to obtain custody warrant from there. The process is going on for this,” he added.

In October last year, former Tripura PWD Minister Badal Choudhury was arrested on similar charges. He was booked along with former PWD Engineer-in-Chief Sunil Bhowmik and former Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh, both of whom have retired. Both Sunil Bhowmik and Badal Choudhury were released on bail 87 days after their arrest since Tripura Police failed to submit a chargesheet against them.

Badal, who served four terms in previous Left Front governments as PWD minister, was booked by the West Agartala Police on October 13. He was absconding for six days before he was arrested from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Agartala.

Though Sunil Bhowmik or Yashpal Singh haven’t said anything about charges leveled against them till now, former minister Badal Choudhury, repeatedly alleged that the case against him is baseless and politically motivated. Opposition leader Manik Sarkar termed the case as a ‘political vendetta’ against Choudhury.

