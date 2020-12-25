Tripura govt to offer jobs to next of kin of those lost in political violence

In an effort to provide relief to the victims of political violence perpetrated till March 2018 when the incumbent BJP-IPFT assumed power in Tripura, the state government has announced a new scheme to provide government jobs to any one member of such families, provided they meet a set of requisite criteria.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala Saturday, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the state cabinet, in a recent meeting, had decided to provide government jobs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in political violence till March 2018, as per their academic qualifications and eligibility on a set of requisite criteria.

“We received a slew of applications for government jobs from such families across Tripura after forming the government in 2018. Keeping these people in mind, we have resolved to scrutinise these applications and provide them jobs,” Nath said.

A six-member committee, headed by Nath himself, was formed on December 22 to look into the applications. Information and Cultural Affairs Director and Secretary, law secretary, Inspector General of Tripura Police and Home Department officials are also part of the panel.

The committee examined 10 applications in its first meeting on Thursday, of which seven were found eligible. Of these, six were recommended to undergo the necessary formalities before jobs are handed out, while one was found short of the requisite educational qualification.

“His issue will be discussed in the cabinet to decide whether we should provide financial assistance or make a one-time relaxation for employment,” the minister informed.

For those who want to apply for the scheme, application forms will be available at SDM offices across the state. Applicants will need to submit proof of birth, permanent residence, educational qualification, caste and death certificates of relatives lost in political violence. A no objection certificate from other relatives, ratifying the applicant’s claim, would also be needed.

The scheme comes in the midst of allegations of widespread political violence against opposition CPIM supporters since the BJP-led government came to power. While the scheme rolls out benefits for those who suffered from political violence till 2018, it hasn’t spoken about violence thereafter.