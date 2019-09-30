Tripura govt to move SC against High Court order banning animal sacrifice in temples

Three days after the Tripura High Court issued an order banning animal sacrifice in temples, the state government Monday said it is moving the Supreme Court on the subject. A division bench of the Tripura High Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh on Friday passed the order, which has taken the state by storm since then.

Advertising

“..no person including the state shall be allowed to sacrifice any animal/bird within the precincts of any one of the temples within the state of Tripura. No person shall sacrifice such animal within the precincts of any of the temples within the state of Tripura”, the court order said.

In a media conference at the state secretariat Monday evening, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath said, “Mixed response was seen in the state after the High Court order. Our government is for the people, by the people, and of the people, and the government has certain commitments. We respect the High Court order but the issue is highly debated and sensitive. It needs to be decided in a much wider spectrum. So, we at the state government, have decided to file an SLP at the Supreme Court over the order”.

The minister’s comments came a day after Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman toed a similar line and said he is filing a petition with the apex court challenging the High Court order.

Advertising

The state government has proposed the development of Devi Tripureshwari Temple as a favourite international tourist destination. Animal sacrifice is common at the temple, more so in larger numbers on special occasions like the Diwali. As per the Merger Agreement of the erstwhile princely kingdom of Tipperah and the Union of India in 1949, the state government sponsors animal sacrifice at certain temples on special occasions too.

On the subject, the High Court had ruled that devotees desirous of offering animals out of personal faith, belief or desire might do so, but they would have to either take back the animals home or set them free in the temple but under no circumstances, animal sacrifice would be permitted.

The state government was also ordered to earmark land for setting up shelter homes for rearing such offered livestock.

Invoking right to religion guaranteed under Article 25 (1) of the Constitution and exception of sacrifice for religious purpose from the purview of cruelty under the Prevention of Cruelty on Animals Act, 1960, Ratan Lal said religion is a ‘personal issue’ and many are of the opinion that not sacrificing animals during Puja would prove detrimental to outcome of the Puja.

Defending the right to animal sacrifice as a religious act, the minister said, “Religion is a personal issue. There is a single prophet of Muslims. Christians have a single prophet – Jesus. Buddhists have a prophet – Gautam Buddha. Hindus have 33 crore deities. Hindus can opt for any choice, even if he is an atheist. Puja isn’t fully complete without sacrifice in the tantrik ways of Hindu religion. If anyone feels, pounya will happen if a goat is sacrificed, it is religion”.

“A similar petition of the Himachal Pradesh is also pending in the Supreme Court. If the order comes from the highest court, it will be smoother for us (to implement),” he added,

Meanwhile, animal slaughter continued at Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur today as authorities said they didn’t receive any government order against it. Hundreds of animals and birds are sacrificed on Diwali at the temple every year, apart from regular sacrifices of animals offered by devotees on a daily basis.