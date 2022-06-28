Tripura govt to fill up 1,386 vacancies by August, create 228 new posts

The Tripura cabinet Tuesday announced that 1,386 vacant posts across government departments in the state will be filled up by August this year. In addition, the cabinet also decided to create 228 new posts.

Notably, the announcement came with barely nine months left for the next Assembly polls in Tripura and just days after new Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha won the bye-election from the Town Bardowali constituency.

Announcing the decision of the Cabinet at a press conference in Agartala, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said all departments concerned have been asked to issue notifications within a fortnight and complete the recruitment process by August.

“The cabinet meeting was held after many days. This is a huge announcement. It’s a big news for unemployed youths… We have plans to create more jobs in government departments,” the minister said.

Chowdhury further said that 33 per cent of jobs will be reserved for women, provided there are enough female candidates.

The Tripura government’s announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that 10 lakh jobs would be created in the next 1.5 years.

However, ICA minister Chowdhury said the state government doesn’t have any specific target in mind but it was contemplating to create more jobs in the months ahead.

Of the 1,386 vacancies to be filled up, 1,000 are in the police department, 100 in the sports and youth affairs department, 22 in the department of industries and commerce and 179 in the animal resource development department. Besides, there are vacancies for 60 agri officer posts and 25 Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) supervisors under the department of social welfare and social education.

The cabinet also announced the creation of 228 new posts, of which 11 are in the transport department, six in the sports and youth affairs department and 20 posts in the labour department. A total of 191 ICDS supervisors will also be recruited.

Apart from the announcements pertaining to jobs, the cabinet announced that recycled plastic would be used to make roads within 50 km periphery of Agartala city.

The cabinet also stated that any married daughter was eligible for die-in-harness jobs if her family provides an NOC and, in case, her husband is incapable of financially supporting his family.