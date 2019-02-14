Tripura govt shuts down state’s only multiplex theatre on Valentine’s day

The state government shut down Rupashi SSR, Tripura’s lone multiplex movie theatre on Valentine’s Day after it failed to comply with fire safety regulations.

“Exhibition of any film at the Rupashi Cinema Hall shall be stopped w.e.f. 13th February 6 PM”, an order issued by West Tripura District Magistrate Sandeep Namedo Mahatme said on Wednesday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Tripura DM Mahatme Thursday said that the decision was taken keeping public safety in mind.

“There are a set of departmental procedures including building permission, fire safety, required to be undertaken for permissions to operate commercially. The Fire Department recommended that their NOC stands cancelled”, the DM said.

The multiplex theatre previously fulfilled all fire safety norms. However, the official said he didn’t have details of which regulations were found to have been violated now, owing to which the restrictions were imposed.