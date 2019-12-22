Tripura: Govt employee pens letter on withheld salary; demands poison for self, family

In the letter, the employee, who serves as an accountant, has written that his family is going through extreme distress since he wasn’t given salary for several months now and asked for poison from the SDM, to end himself and his family’s life. (Representational Image) In the letter, the employee, who serves as an accountant, has written that his family is going through extreme distress since he wasn’t given salary for several months now and asked for poison from the SDM, to end himself and his family’s life. (Representational Image)

A letter written by a Tripura Food Department employee in which he asked for poison for his family from Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Belonia in Tripura’s South district, has gone viral on social media.

In the letter, the employee, who serves as an accountant, has written that his family is going through extreme distress since he wasn’t given salary for several months now and asked for poison from the SDM, to end himself and his family’s life.

“…I would like to enlighten you that my wife and I have been repeatedly requesting you to kindly make payment of my monthly salaries. But, unfortunately, no response has been given from your kind end till date. It is to be mentioned here, that my family members are passing hard days (without required food & medicines) for the want of money. Under the above circumstances, I, therefore, request you kindly arrange to supply poison for me and my family members by 23rd Dec, 2019 (as we are ready to take poison instead of food)….,” Brajalal Debbarma, who identifies himself as Accountant for Food in his letter, wrote to Belonia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manik Lal Das. His letter has gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Brajalal, who hails from Belonia sub-division, is currently posted at Chailengta under Longtraivalley sub-division. Sources said Brajalal’s salary and perks were halted in the past as well due to low attendance in office. His salary was cleared till August this year, but salaries for the later months till date were learnt to have been halted. He has sent his letter to Belonia SDM through the office of SDM of Longtraivalley in Dhalai district.

On the Brajalal’s letter, Belonia SDM Manik Lal Das told indianexpress.com, “I don’t know about this issue. I haven’t seen any such letter. I shall enquire about it tomorrow”. Longtraivalley SDM Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal was not available for his comments on the subject.

Reacting to the issue, ruling BJP spokesperson Dr. Ashok Sinha said, “If this is true, this is a very serious issue. Now that the matter has been brought to attention of the authorities, I am sure the higher-ups of the administration will investigate it and take necessary steps.”

Opposition CPI (M) and Congress have termed the letter ‘proof of human rights violation’.

“It’s a clear violation of human rights. It reflects the attitude of the government towards employees. The government should immediately act upon this letter. He has officially asked for poison but he might go to any length to meet the requirements of a square meal. A welfare government can’t act inhumanely in such a situation,” state Congress vice president Tapas Dey said.

Tripura Left Front convener and veteran CPI (M) leader Bijan Dhar said Brajalal’s letter has proven the complete breakdown of normalcy in the state. “If this is true, it is a very dangerous situation. The government must act on the issue immediately. We take this issue seriously,” Dhar said.

