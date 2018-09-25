Tripura: Govt approves nine new commodities for import to Bangladesh

These include raw latex, bamboo-based products, broomstick flowers, soyabean seeds, spare parts of motor-vehicles run by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and maize. These include raw latex, bamboo-based products, broomstick flowers, soyabean seeds, spare parts of motor-vehicles run by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and maize.

Bangladesh Tuesday approved the import of nine new commodities from Tripura through three land customs stations of the state.

Tripura has eight land customs stations in different districts, which together exported 21 commodities to Bangladesh. The nine new items added to the list of exported items will enjoy the relaxation of port restrictions.

A notification issued by Director of Industries and Commerce Sandip R Rathore stated six new items would be allowed for export from Tripura to Bangladesh through Agartala-Akhaura International Check Post (ICP). These include raw latex, bamboo-based products, broomstick flowers, soyabean seeds, spare parts of motor-vehicles run by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and maize.

Meanwhile, rice, betel leaves and dry fishes will be exported from the state through Srimantapur Land Customs Station in Sipahijala district and Manughat Land Customs Station in the southern part of the state.

Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) officer and Manager of Agartala-Akhaura, ICP Debashish Nandi said that fishes and other perishable organic items are checked through animal quarantine system before they are granted entry into India. He added that similar rules are applicable for export. The official also said that all items approved in the new list would undergo similar procedures available for previously approved commodities.

President of Tripura Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) ML Debnath welcomed the decision to relax port restrictions on nine products and said it is a “positive sign” for increasing export volume from the state. “We had an import volume of Rs 300 crores from Bangladesh into Tripura but total export volume was just Rs 80 lakh as per the previously available data. Trade balance needs to be established in the Tripura-Bangla border”, Debnath said.

Earlier in March, TCCI proposed to relax policy restriction on 27 items for export to Bangladesh. The list was later reduced to 10 after a series of discussion with Bangladesh government officials. Export-import trade with Bangladesh commenced in Tripura from 1995.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App