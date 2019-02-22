Tripura Governor claims successful implementation of PM Modi’s HIRA model of development

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki Friday claimed that the BJP-IPFT government in the state has been successful in implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Highways, I-ways, Railways and Airways (HIRA) model of development adding that the measures would develop the state as logistics hub of Northeast India.

In his address on the first days of the Budget session of Tripura Assembly, the Governor said that the state government has taken a “historic decision” to ensure waterways connectivity with Bangladesh, which is a part of PM Modi’s HIRA (Highways, I-ways, Railways and Airways) concept of development. “..waterways connectivity with Bangladesh.., in the long run, will boost trade and commerce and also make industries in Tripura viable and competitive”, Solanki said.

He also said that apart from waterways connectivity between Sonamura in India and Daudkandi in Bangladesh, the extension of Agartala-Akhaura rail link between the two countries, construction of Maitri Setu over River Feni in South Tripura will facilitate transportation of goods and passengers, connectivity with Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh.

Governor Solanki expressed that Internet gateway through Bangladesh, construction of new terminal of MBB Airport, the extension of Garjee-Belonia passenger train services, and railways connecting Agartala with Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru are parts of the success of the ‘HIRA” model.

The state government has adopted a new approach to the centre-state relations during the last year, the Governor said. In an oblique reference to the previous CPI (M) led Left Front government, he said obstructive opportunism was replaced by cooperative federalism in the state. His address claimed central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjala Yojana, Digital India, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Swacch Bharat Mission among others are being implemented at a rapid pace in Tripura.

The gubernatorial head claimed a “successful war against drug abuse” has been waged by the state government in Tripura. “Strong nexus between various vested interest groups had developed and large numbers of youths were falling victim to drug abuse in the state. My government has taken a vow to make Tripura a drug free state – Nasha Mukt Tripura and has taken effective steps to control production, sale, and trafficking of such substances”, Governor Solanki said in his address.