Tripura government to restart schemes to bring dropouts back to schools

The Tripura government will restart the ‘Vidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan’ after 8,850 school students were found to have dropped out from schools across Tripura during the covid-19 pandemic. The government has also announced a unique scheme called ‘Earn with Learn’ under which college students will be deputed to conduct surveys to identify dropouts and upon every successful re-admission, they will be given Rs 500.

“Nearly 8,850 students quit school during the pandemic as per reports of the schools authorities. Yet, we will initiate a door-to-door survey to find out if any more dropouts are left to be identified,” education minister Ratan Lal Nath told mediapersons in Agartala Friday evening.

Nearly 10,000 surveyors will be required to conduct the survey and the government has decided to include college final year students in the project besides anganwadi and ASHA workers.

“We will start a new scheme — Earn With Learn. Under the scheme, the college students will be given a remuneration for identifying and convincing students to rejoin schools. They will get Rs 500 for each admission,” he said and added that the teachers who will get involved in the project will be given Rs 200 for each admission.

Nath also said his government has decided to give away free school bags to more than 1.51 lakh students studying in pre-primary to Class III. It has been estimated to involve funding of over Rs 7.58 crore.

Tripura has over 4,000 government schools along with those that are aided by the state. At present, the government is giving free books and school uniforms for girl, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and below poverty line students of Classes I to VIII.