Tripura: Govt employees asked to attend PM’s programme in Agartala, trains arranged for transportation

With just a few hours to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Tripura on Tuesday, the state government has appealed to people to join the PM’s public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here. Minister for Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state government has also instructed officials and employees of different departments to attend the event.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat on Monday evening, the minister said, “This is the event of the highest leader of the country, our PM. All of you, please come there. We hope that this programme is beautifully consummated with the presence of people from all walks of life including businessmen, doctors, engineers, lawyers, employees and common people. Please join this event tomorrow to realize the PM’s call of Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura.”

Chowdhury also said the state government has arranged special trains to help people commute from North and South Tripura to the PM’s event here.

A special train would depart from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district at 7am on Tuesday and a special train would leave from Sabroom in South Tripura at 9:30am. In addition, buses and other vehicles would be available for transportation. The trains would return at 5pm, Additional Chief Secretary Sriram Taranikanti said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared purported images of office memos of the Labour Directorate and the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), wherein staff, faculty members and students were advised to attend the PM’s public meeting, and tweeted, “All staff members & officials of Labour Directorate and West District Labour Office, Agartala are to attend Modi ji’s event. Is Mr. @narendramodi SO INSECURE? Is his fading popularity glaring back at him? Clearly, HE DOES NOT CARE about the number of lives he’s putting at risk!”

Reacting to the jibe, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “Trinamool Congress doesn’t even know about protocol. It’s a government programme. So, different departments were asked to be present. The Prime Minister is coming and irrespective of political identity, all people should come there. Fault finders will find faults even in paradise.”

He criticized the TMC for “trying to politicize” a government programme and said the party is trying to find some agency in this issue since it doesn’t have any valid issue at hand in Tripura.

In total, the Prime Minister is expected to announce 13 projects worth Rs 2,950 crore during his visit to Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday.

In Tripura, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the MBB Airport built at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

The MBB Airport is currently the second busiest airport in northeast India with a traffic of 1.8 million passengers in 2019. The airport’s history dates back to 1942, when it was built as a military airstrip on a piece of land donated by the then king of Tripura – Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur. The airport was renamed after him in July 2018.

The PM is also scheduled to announce Mission 100 Vidyajyoti school scheme for Tripura during his public meeting on Tuesday.

In addition, the PM would also announce Mukhyamantri Tripura Grameen Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme which aims to develop infrastructure and services in rural areas by providing each panchayat with Rs 6 lakh.

A senior health official said later on Monday evening that while no new Covid-19 guideline was issued in the state, people gathering in large numbers for any reason were being appealed to don face masks at all times, sanitize their hands and maintain physical distancing.

“The existing SOPs will be in force for people attending the PM’s event tomorrow. We have vaccinated most of our eligible citizens. Still, RT-PCR tests would be mandatory for those going close to the PM, including those serving food. Since the Covid-19 situation is under control in Tripura, no additional restriction has been announced,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Meanwhile, BSF (Border Security Force) officials said tight vigil is being maintained along the India-Bangladesh border in view of the Prime Minister’s impending visit.