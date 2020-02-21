Nobody affected by Coronavirus, no need to be ‘unnecessarily anxious’: Tripura govt

N-95, used as a protective gear, can filter particles as small as 0.3 microns. The novel coronavirus (nCov) outbreak in China has led to spike in the demand for N-95, or filtration masks. N-95, used as a protective gear, can filter particles as small as 0.3 microns. The novel coronavirus (nCov) outbreak in China has led to spike in the demand for N-95, or filtration masks.

Amid concerns over the impact of Coronavirus, Tripura government Friday allayed fears and said nobody has been affected by Covid-19 as no patient with such disease was identified so far in the state. A statement issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department appealed people to not be “unnecessarily anxious”.

“There is no need to be unnecessarily anxious about this issue. Nobody in our state have been infected with novel coronavirus, neither we have identified any suspected patient till now,” the statement said.

The government statement came on the heels of a letter written by West Tripura CMO which was leaked to the media. The letter, written to Mohanpur Community Health Centre (CHC) Medical officer-in-charge said four persons including three under the CHC’s jurisdiction were identified to have returned to Tripura after recently travelling to Thailand.

“It is being informed on behalf of the Department (health) that special observation is being held as part of routine practice according to government instruction regarding prevention of virus infection for those who have travelled to coronavirus-affected countries like China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand after January 15, 2020”, the statement said.

Instructions were issued from the office of West Tripura Chief Medical Officer to concerned employees for immediate treatment in case symptoms of the disease surface in them or for further prevention of such infection, the statement added.

“As per the guideline, they have to be compulsorily monitored twice a day for a period of 28 days continuously. Now, you are hereby instructed to send health workers to the residence of the below mentioned persons and observe them properly if they have any signs and symptoms, create awareness regarding novel coronavirus in them. They also should suggest them to go to any nearest hospital for medical checkup if they suffer from any sign and symptoms during the periods of observation,” the letter reads.

According to government reports, 22 persons were identified during the screening process of having recently visited novel coronavirus affected countries like China, Singapore and Thailand.

All these persons were advised to stay on self-observation for 14 days after preliminary screening didn’t find positive virus infection. They were also asked to report to a State-run isolation ward at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) if any symptoms surfaced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd