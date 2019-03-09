Govt working to fulfill vision document promises, successful in curbing drug menace: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said his government is working to fulfil all promises made in last year’s BJP vision document and said steps were taken to create income-generating avenues for youths.

Advertising

In his address during a Meet the Press at Agartala Press Club here this afternoon, the Chief Minister said that shortly after coming to power, his government provided 7th Central Pay Commission to state government employees as promised in the vision document, along with social security pensions being raised to Rs 1,000 per month and making budgetary provisions to distribute smartphones to youths.

He added that employment avenues were created for aspiring youths in different sectors including government jobs, entrepreneurship scopes and skilled jobs. “There was a design to make government jobs seem as the only source of income. This is not true. Government jobs are expenditure for the government. There is ample scope for entrepreneurship in Tripura and we are helping youths to reap its benefits,” Deb said.

Over 1,400 new jobs were provided in last one year of BJP-IPFT government while 2,014 more posts would be filled up in Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soon. Over 800 have already applied for entrepreneurship in small scale enterprises and self-employment was provided to nearly four thousand people, Deb said.

He also said that the journey towards making Tripura ‘drug-free’ was among the key achievements of his government in last one year and said the success has made women feel safer during his tenure.

“Drug abuse is one of the main reasons of crimes against women. Our government has taken strong steps against cannabis and other drugs. Crimes on women have also come down by 8.8 per cent,” the Chief Minister said. He also said his government is working with zero tolerance to corruption and said that action was taken against many officers, police and other employees for negligence in duty. He mentioned that the last two budget proposals passed in the state assembly since his government came to power were ‘zero deficit budgets’.

The previous Left Front government left us over Rs. 11,355 crores fiscal deficit and we have passed Rs. 17,530 crore deficit-free budget, Deb said, adding that no new taxes were imposed on people.

On his battle against drugs, Chief Minister Deb said Mizoram and Assam have extended cooperation to Tripura. He said most drugs in Northeast India flowed through Mizoram but ever since he assumed power, there was a curb on it and added that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has also helped to cut down on it.

Advertising

Deb claimed Tripura is moving in the ‘right direction’ of development, as per the dreams of Maharaj Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the last reigning King of princely Tipperah, before the state merged with the Indian Union in 1949.