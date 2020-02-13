Tripura: Two men sentenced to death for raping, murdering minor

The sentence was pronounced by Special district court judge A K Nath Kastharai. The sentence was pronounced by Special district court judge A K Nath Kastharai.

A special court in Tripura’s Gomati district Thursday sentenced two people to death for raping and murdering a minor girl in a tribal hamlet in December last year.

The sentence was pronounced by Special district court judge A K Nath Kastharai. The convicts, Kastharai Tripura and Ananta Tripura, were taken to Udaipur jail following the verdict.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s brother, the convicts had followed the girl on her way to school, raped and killed her, and buried her body. The body was later recovered after a frantic search by cops and villagers.

The FIR also accused the duo of tampering with evidence.

In the chargesheet submitted before the court by the Investigating Officer (IO), the accused were charged with Section 376 (D), 302, 363, 201 of the IPC and Section 5 of the POCSO Act.

Statements of as many as 32 witnesses were recorded during the course of hearing.

