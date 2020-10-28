Tripura girl, accused of throwing acid on estranged boyfriend, sent in judicial custody

The accused was arrested Wednesday.

A local court of Tripura’s Khowai district Wednesday sent in judicial custody a 27-year-old girl accused of throwing acid on her estranged boyfriend.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Inspecting Officer and Sub-Inspector of Khowai police station Syed Uddin said Beena Santhal of Belcherra village, 16 km from Khowai district, left home ten years ago in 2010 with Somen Santhal, 30, her neighbour and boyfriend.

The duo reached Pune where they lived for nine years. Beena worked as domestic help and daily wager in different places to support her fiance in his studies.

Meanwhile, Somen got admitted to a college, completed his undergraduate studies and got a job with a private company.

Somen returned to Tripura in March, 2019, and allegedly broke all communication with the girl.

According to her admission before the police, Beena returned in search of Somen but in vain. Then she relocated to Ranchi, where she took up a job of caregiver in a health training centre.

Police said during her last visit back home, Beena spotted Somen near his relative’s place and tried to initiate a dialogue. When Somen refused, she allegedly threw some acid that she had procured from her family’s stock of latex processing utilities.

Somen was admitted in a local hospital on October 19 with serious acid burn injuries on his face and upper body, He was referred to Govinda Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital in Agartala as his condition deteriorated. His relatives later filed a case with Khowai police station, following which the accused was arrested Wednesday.

Beena was charged with deliberately causing injury and produced before Khowai Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court today where Judicial Magistrate Subhra Nath sent her in 14-day judicial custody.

