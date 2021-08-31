Tripura doing ‘laudable work’ in implementing centrally-sponsored schemes: Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said Tripura is doing “laudable work” in implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other centrally-sponsored schemes.

Singh, who has reached Tripura on Saturday, addressed a press conference on Monday. “The state government has done praiseworthy work in implementing PMAY (rural) scheme. While 12,659 houses were built under PMAY in the erstwhile government’s tenure, 42,944 houses have been built under the scheme since 2018-19. This is a big success for the state government,” he said.

Noting that several people faced issues in receiving PMAY benefits on the account of owning houses built using tin sheets, the Union Minister said the Central Government revised PMAY beneficiary selection guidelines at the request of Tripura and awarded 1.59 lakh PMAY houses for the state.

Singh also praised Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government for doing ‘a great job’ in making women-run Self Help Groups (SHG) of the state financially empowered and self-reliant.

Tripura currently has 2,20,885 women involved with 23,707 women-run SHGs registered across eight districts.

Stating that women-run SHGs have increased six times in comparison to the 40,135 members enlisted in 4,061 women-run SHGs from 2014-15 till 2017-18, Singh said the government has a target to add six lakh more rural women in SHGs by 2025 and ensure an annual income of Rs. 1 lakh for them.

“This way, the state’s GDP will increase and Prime Minister Modiji’s aim of women empowerment will be fulfilled,” the Union Minister said.

He also said 897 revenue villages of Tripura were computerized under the Digital India and Records Modernization scheme.

He also said the centre sanctioned 5 kg rice per head for all poor families as per provisions of the Food Security Act during the pandemic. The benefits will continue till November 2021.

“There were 34 days of work done on average in MGNREGA before BiplabDeb government’s tenure. The figures are 74 man-days now,” he said. The Union Minister added that 99 per cent of wages for unskilled work done under the scheme are directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh said Tripura has emerged as a model state of progress across the country and said Northeast India is being developed as a gateway of development.