Tripura gears up for PM Modi’s visit on Saturday

Preparations are set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the northeastern state of Tripura to unveil a statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the last reigning king of Tripura.

Advertising

According to BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya, PM Modi will land at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at 3 pm on Saturday, he will unveil the statue and then address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan later in the afternoon.

A high-level security team led by Inspector General of Police Rajeev Singh was constituted to oversee the security details from Tripura Police. The team has West Tripura Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh, SP (Security) Shankar Debnath, and others on board.

However, the PM’s own security detail would be maintained by SPG personnel.

Speaking to reporters, SP (Security) Shankar Debnath said that there is a heavy deployment of police in the state and all necessary security arrangements have also been made.

“We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure safety and security of the Prime Minister during his visit to Tripura. We shall heavily deploy Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel”, SP (Security) Shankar Debnath said.

A team of SPG officials visited Agartala on Tuesday to assess the security arrangements.

Advertising

The PM will also inaugurate a new structure of Indian Institute of Information technology (IIIT) and a 23 Km long railway track between Garjee in Gomati district and Belonia in South Tripura by remote control from the rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.