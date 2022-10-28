Tripura: Two held over alleged gangrape of minor tribal girl in Khowai

The Tripura Police Thursday arrested two people over the alleged gangrape of a 13-year-old tribal girl at Kalyanpur in Khowai district, about 50 km from Agartala, on Diwali.

According to a statement issued by the Assistant Inspector General Jyotishman Das Chowdhury, the incident was reported at the Kalyanpur Police Station on October 26 and a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Also Read | Three held over gangrape of 16-yr-old girl in Tripura

“Based on evidence collected, the police has arrested 2 (two) accused persons in connection with the case for their role in commission of the crime. Raids are being continued to arrest the remaining accused persons,” the police statement read.

The statement added that all necessary legal steps were taken, including a medical check-up and recording the statement of the girl.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that she was taken to an abandoned house at Khas Kalyanpur by the accused persons while she was going to Khas Kalyanpur along with her friends. Subsequently, the girl was gangraped,” the statement informed.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in different parts of the state over the alleged gangrape of a minor at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, about 133 km from Agartala.

Opposition CPI(M) and Congress have alleged involvement of Tripura Labour minister Bhagaban Das’s son in the incident and held a series of protests at Agartala and Kumarghat. The state government, however, has dismissed all allegations and said that the minister’s son was being targeted as part of a conspiracy to malign the BJP-led government’s image.