Tripura emerges ‘frontrunner’ among smaller states in Niti Aayog health index

Tripura emerged as a frontrunner, only behind Mizoram, among smaller states in the health index released by Niti Aayog on Monday.

‘The Healthy States, Progressive India’ report — compiled by the Niti Aayog, Union health ministry and the World Bank for the fourth edition between 2019-2020 — surveyed 19 large states, eight small states and seven Union Territories. It did not include West Bengal and Ladakh due to the unavailability of adequate data.

As per the data released by Niti Aayog, smaller states were categorised into three segments based on their performance — aspirants, achievers and frontrunners. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland were categorised as aspirants, Goa and Sikkim as achievers and Mizoram and Tripura as frontrunners.

Among the smaller states, Mizoram topped the list with an overall health score of 75.77, followed by Tripura with 70.16. Sikkim (55.53), Goa (53.68), Meghalaya (43.05), Manipur (34.26), Arunachal Pradesh (33.91) and Nagaland (27) trail them.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted:, “Extremely happy to inform that @Tripura along with Mizoram has secured a place in top ranking ‘Smaller States’ in overall ranking based on the composite index score in 2019-20 by the Niti Ayog. Congratulations to all the people of the state and concerned authorities.”

As per the report, the health index of a state is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators in three domains — health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes.

Tripura topped the health outcomes category among smaller states. Nagaland is the worst performer in the category as it registered low scores in a number of services including full immunisation, first-trimester antenatal care (ANC) registration, institutional delivery and so on.

In the list of functional 24×7 public health centres, Tripura, however, came last among smaller states while Sikkim topped it.

The report pointed out 39 per cent of auxiliary nursing and midwifery positions were vacant in Tripura. The state, however, has fewer vacancies in medical officer positions in primary health centres compared to other smaller states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya etc.

None of the smaller states, except Arunachal Pradesh, have even initiated human resource management information system (HRMIS) based e-payments to staff, the report stated.

Among larger states, Kerala remained the best-performing state and Uttar Pradesh the worst-performing, although it registered the highest progress. Kerala got a score of 82.2 and UP 30.57.