Tripura to provide free education to children who lost their parents to Covid and are staying in orphanages now

The Tripura government on Saturday announced that it would provide free education to children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 and are staying in orphanages now. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Biplab Deb during a top-level meeting at the state secretariat on Saturday.

Announcing the ‘Mukhyamantri Balya Seva Prakalpa’, a special package to take responsibility of ensuring education to children of Covid victims till the age of 18, CM Deb said he hopes no child in the state goes through such a ‘helpless condition’ but should any such situation arise, the government is committed to providing support.

“As per this new project, the state government will take the responsibility of educating children who lose their parents due to Covid. For those children of Covid victims staying in orphanages now, the government will provide them free education. If any of these children are not staying in orphanages and have guardians to take care of them, the government will pay them Rs 3,500 till the age of 18,” the CM said.

He also added that the BJP-IPFT government would provide a laptop computer or a tablet to facilitate higher studies of such children after they pass the Madhyamik examination and graduate to the plus-two level.

The government will also provide a one-time financial support of Rs. 50,000 for marriage of girls who lost their parents to Covid.

Deb also said that all public welfare schemes for health-related services would be made available to such children.

Asked if the government would provide any assistance to people who lost their children to Covid, the chief minister said that the government would consider the issue.