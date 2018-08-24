Tripura: Four injured in factional feud between BJP supporting trade unions

Factional feuds within ranks of BJP supporting trade unions came to the fore Friday after four persons were injured in a clash between Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Sramik Unnayan Jagaran Mancha, a faction of the ruling BJP at Nagerjala Motorstand this morning.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Superintendent of Police (West Tripura) Ajit Pratap Singh said two groups of motor workers clashed at Nagerjala Motorstand this morning. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob in which four persons sustained injuries, he informed.

“One of the groups staged road blockade at Nagerjala Motorstand, the second group gathered nearby. Both engaged in clash and we had to issue lathi charge to disperse them. Four persons were injured. They have been hospitalised,” the official said.

SP Singh also warned that anyone trying to disturb peace and normal function would face strict legal action.

However, BMS leaders have claimed “outsiders” have occupied trade union offices and tortured BMS supporters on political grounds.

“Few outsiders gathered here since past couple of days. They are neither drivers, nor conductors. They have tortured our members for supporting BMS. We want them to be evicted from the Motorstand premises or else we shall again blockade the road”, BMS Nagerjala Motorstand committee president Ajit Dey said.

Contrary to his allegation, an Unnayan Mancha leader claimed BMS supporters have attacked them several times in the past. “We were sitting peacefully in our office when BMS activists halted the road. Around 2 hours later, they attacked us,” the leader, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb termed the incident “unfortunate” and “undesired”. He declined to comment on a turf war between trade unions but claimed his party doesn’t have any affiliated trade union.

“BJP doesn’t have any affiliated trade union. I can’t comment on clash between other organisations. But police has taken proper action and I congratulate them,” he said.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is a trade union affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sramik Unnayan Jagaran Mancha is a local trade union of BJP supporters who shifted camp from Congress and Trinamul Congress during the erstwhile Left Front regime.

