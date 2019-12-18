Tripura: Former MP Jitendra Chaudhury moves SC over citizenship law

Protests against the citizenship law by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) in Agartala on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (PTI Photo) Protests against the citizenship law by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) in Agartala on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Mancha convener, CPI(M) leader and former Tripura MP Jitendra Chaudhury Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). His petition comes days after Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma moved the apex court seeking exemption of northeast states from the ambit of the law.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Chaudhury said his petition, unlike other anti-CAA pleas filed, seeks complete abrogation of the new Act and not merely regional exclusion.

“My petition seeks complete abrogation of the newly instituted Citizenship Amendment Act as it violates the basic tenets of the Constitution and will divide the country in future. It has to be stopped to protect the Constitution and check attempts of spewing religious hatred,” Chaudhury, who served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from East Tripura (ST) Parliamentary constituency, said.

Chaudhury also said his petition added the northeast perspective to strengthen the argument of abrogation. “Since Partition, parts of the northeast have accepted refugees. This region is saturated and over-populated. For the interest of the region and particularly tribals, we can’t allow implementation of the Act,” he said.

Tripura, along with several other states in the region, is witnessing protests against the citizenship act. The protests began two years ago but picked up pace in January this year after six persons sustained bullet wounds as the Tripura Police opened fire in a bid to control protesters.

As the protests continued through the year, Tripura was virtually paralysed by a number of consecutive strikes called by different tribal parties.

The protests picked up pace after the passage of the CAB in Parliament. As protests turned violent, SMS and mobile Internet services were suspended for 72 hours and Section 144 was imposed in many parts. However, the situation has gradually returned to normal with large number of personnel deployed across the state.

