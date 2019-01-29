Tripura: Former BJP MLA resigns over citizenship bill, says party has shown ‘real face’

Former MLA and BJP leader Rajeshwar Debbarma Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party’s primary membership in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and police action on a group of protesters which left three persons with bullet injury at Madhabbari in West Tripura on January 8.

“BJP-led NDA government has clearly shown its real face of racial discrimination and ill attitudes to the indigenous people of Tripura by means of passing citizenship amendment bill, 2016 on the flood of the House of Lok Sabha”, Rajeshwar Debbarma said in a letter to BJP state president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Debbarma accused the Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT government saying it has engaged in doing “petty and divisive politics”. He criticized the state government saying TSR and police personnel suddenly opened fire indiscriminately upon the innocent and peaceful agitators of student community during “democratic and peaceful movement” against the bill at Madhabbari on January 08.

“The heinous incident of Madhabbar was a designed and brutal which leads to foil the peace and tranquility of the state at this moment. Government of Tripura has totally failed to keep peace in the state through the designed violence which was orchestrated by so-called contingents of TSR and Tripura Police..”, Rajeshwar said in his letter.

The former MLA, who represented Takarjala-Jampuijala tribal reserved constituency in XX, criticized union cabinet’s decision to amend Article 280 and 6th schedule of the Constitution to develop Tripura ADC and nine other autonomous district councils in NE India to territorial councils and said the move was a “political gimmick” with tribal people of the state.

Rajeshwar said he is unhappy with the performance of Biplab Deb government in protecting life and liberty of tribal people in Tripura and said that the government failed to deliver “good governance” in last 10 months.

Reacting to his letter, BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said that Rajeshwar Debbarma was “not with BJP” and had actually left the party several months back.

“Rajeshwar Debbarma came some months back to BJP and he was never seen again. He didn’t come at all to party activities. He was seen attending press conference on behalf of some other party. He left BJP few months back without even resigning. He was not with us in any way”, Sinha told indianexpress.com.

The BJP leader also said that Rajeshwar might have been encouraged to resign from BJP by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

“Maharaja is somebody who will never do anything which will disturb the state. I think he has been misguided on the citizenship bill issue. Rajeshwar Debbarma might have been encouraged by him to officially resign from BJP at this point”, Ashok Sinha suggested.

Pradyot Kishore, who is also working president of Tripura Pradesh Congress, was unavailable for his comments on the issue.