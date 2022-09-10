Tripura: Former CM Manik Sarkar attacks BJP-led state govt, terms it ‘fascist’

Blaming the ruling BJP-led government of being “idle, corrupt and anti-people”, Opposition CPI(M) MLAs participated in a mass protest in front of Orient Chowmuhani in Agartala Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar said the state government under the BJP was ‘nikamma’ (useless) and fascist in nature.

Sarkar’s comments are in stark contrast to BJP president JP Nadda’s remarks made during a visit to Tripura earlier this month, when the latter said all promises made in the party’s ‘Vision Document’ were fulfilled and additional work was being carried out in the north-eastern state.

Also Read | Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

“Votes were looted during the saffron regime here and people weren’t allowed to exercise their franchise, even professionals including doctors, engineers, media persons were attacked by BJP-backed goons,” the former chief minister said.

Sarkar claimed the BJP removed Biplab Deb from the Chief Minister’s Office keeping in mind its poll prospects in the forthcoming Assembly election. He, however, added that the change in guard won’t help the saffron party much.

He said CPI(M) MLAs have extensively toured the state in the last 4.5 years. However, the former chief minister complained that Opposition legislators weren’t given a proper scope to speak on behalf of the people at the Assembly, since the House was in session for a limited number of days and even when it was in session, Left MLAs were not allowed to freely speak and were often silenced.

Also Read | Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute to start campus in Tripura from October

Sarkar appealed to the people to democratically dislodge the government in the upcoming Assembly election but warned them against adopting violence. He said, “We won’t ask people to take up arms, that would be hara-kiri. We follow democratic systems. If someone still obstructs people from voicing their demands, people should face them by organising demonstrations.”

Advertisement

Sarkar, however, said if people were attacked by goons, they had the right to defend themselves.

He criticised the BJP-led government for reducing unskilled labour employment under MGNREGA and termed the government’s policies as anti-poor.

The Opposition leader also criticised the government for its alleged failure in providing safe drinking water, proper irrigation facilities, and road connectivity, especially in rural areas. He added that schools across the state are facing severe teacher shortage.