Tripura: Facebook user calls Manik Sarkar ‘thief’, police registers complaint

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar.

Tripura Police has registered a complaint against a Facebook user for calling former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar a “thief” in a social media post.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a duty officer from West Agartala Police Station said that on August 21, a general diary was registered against Anupam Paul for allegedly maligning the former CM on the public platform. The complaint was filed by advocate Kaushik Roy Debbarma.

According to the complainant, two photoshopped images of Sarkar and Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu was uploaded on a Facebook page named ‘Team Anupam Paul’. The post read, “Two thieves on the streets of Agartala in the garb of beggars”, in an apparent reference to Sarkar’s involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tripura CPI(M) state committee said Sarkar had joined an initiative to collect funds in Agartala for the victims of the Kerala flood. However, his photographs were edited and uploaded with “clear intention of character assassination”.

“Sarkar’s photographs from the fund collection drive were computer edited, images of Rose Valley group chief Gautam Kundu were superimposed on it and those were uploaded on Facebook with the clear intention of character assassination of Sarkar and CPI (M). We condemn the act”, CPI (M) state office secretary Haripada Das said in a statement.

In the last few months, several ministers of the former Manik Sarkar government, including former revenue minister Badal Choudhury, former minister for social welfare and social education Bijita Nath and CPI(M) leader Goutam Das, have been probed by CBI officials in connection with the case. However, Sarkar’s name never popped up in the list of CBI interrogations till date.

Over 14 lakh people of Tripura lost around Rs 3,500 crores in the alleged scam.

Sarkar, who had attended an event of Rose Valley at an amusement park in the capital in 2008, had said he was unaware of the company’s “real business”.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) workers, who were collecting funds for the Kerala flood victims, were reportedly attacked by BJP workers at Khowai and west Tripura districts today. Khowai constituency MLA Nirmal Biswas alleged that CPI(M) leader Bijoy Krishna Das was injured in the attack by 25 BJP workers.

Former Tripura Assembly deputy speaker Pabitra Kar said a group of BJP activists attacked his party supporters during the relief fund collection at Maharajganj Bazaar. “BJP has taught the culture of violence in the state politics. The central government has donated Rs 6,000 crores while Kerala has sustained an estimated damage of over Rs 20,000 crores. We want to send all the relief we can to Kerala”, Kar said.

