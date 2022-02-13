Tripura: Former BJP MLA compares Chief Minister Biplab Deb to Emperor Nero

In a sharp attack on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, ex-BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who recently joined the Congress, compared his former party colleague to Roman Emperor Nero.

“He is no better than Emperor Nero. I’m reminded of Emperor Nero when I see him. He is a prototype of Emperor Nero. Nero was playing the violin when Rome was burning. What kind of ruler (is he), who can’t feel the pain and anguish of people?” Sudip said while addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhawan in Agartala on Sunday.

Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha, another former BJP MLA who recently joined the grand old party, said they would accept saffron leaders who are “assets” but not those who are “liabilities”.

Meanwhile, Roy Barman also issued a clarification on his purported remarks on the stability of the BJP-led government. “We have no intention like the BJP to bring down any elected government. I simply meant that if four more saffron MLAs leave the party, they (BJP) would have to depend on their allies. My words were misconstrued.”

The BJP, which bagged 36 seats in the 60-member House, now has 33 MLAs after the departure of three legislators. Among them, Ashish Das joined the Trinamool Congress while Roy Barman and Saha joined the Congress.

Following his remark, Roy Barman’s former colleagues in the BJP had alleged that he was conspiring to overthrow an elected government by ‘purchasing’ MLAs.

Once his close associate and protege, Sushanta Chowdhury, who is now the information and cultural affairs minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet, said Roy Barman’s “ploy” would not be successful.

MLA Surajit Dutta, who was elected as a Congress legislator several times before shifting to the BJP in 2017, said he would never leave the side of CM Biplab Kumar Deb till his death.

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who also has a long association with the Congress, said Roy Barman’s decision to move to the Congress was his personal choice but his allegation that the BJP didn’t allow him to work freely for people was baseless.

Roy Barman on Sunday also claimed that the BJP would not have a second term in the state and added that the Congress would form the government after the 2023 Assembly polls.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar said the countdown for the BJP government in the state has started, and he appealed to people to join the Congress’s call of ‘Chalo Ultai (Let’s Overturn)’.

Notably, ‘Chalo Ultai’ is a parody of BJP’s iconic poll slogan ‘Chalo Paltai (Let’s Change)’ that catapulted the party to power in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Reacting to Roy Barman’s allegations of poor governance and his criticism of Deb, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Our party didn’t accept anyone with the condition of making him CM. This government came to power with people’s votes and the interests of the people are being served. But his (Roy Barman) interests weren’t getting served. So, he left. He must read contemporary history. It isn’t sufficient to read only Emperor Nero’s history of playing violin.”