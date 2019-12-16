Tripura: Food supplies to Bru camps disrupted in aftermath of CAA protests

After six deaths in Bru camps due to suspension of food supplies, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government had announced temporarily food supplies in November. After six deaths in Bru camps due to suspension of food supplies, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government had announced temporarily food supplies in November.

Food supplies were disrupted to a few Bru camps in Tripura Monday due to strikes called by local organisations against alleged violence during anti-CAB protests in the past few days. The supplies, which were provided to Bru migrants by the state government were disrupted due to a shortage of vehicles during the strike, officials said.

Aggrieved by violence and clashes during an indefinite strike called by Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) from December 10, few local organisations of non-tribals in Tripura called retaliatory strikes in scattered locations like Gandacherra of Dhalai district and Kanchanpur of North Tripura.

Nagorik Surokkha Mancha and Unnayan Mancha, two local organisations, called an indefinite strike at Kanchanpur sub-division and adjoining areas of North Tripura against alleged violence by anti-CAB protesters during their indefinite ‘Tripura Bandh’ which continued for three days till December 12. This local strike disrupted supplies to the camps in the sub-division.

They called off their agitation Monday after local administration assured to partly fulfill their demands, which include compensation for people affected by violence during anti-CAB strikes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Unnayan Mancha Joint Secretary Sushanta Barua Monday said they have called off the strike this evening after getting an assurance of redressal from the administration.

“Anti-CAB protesters who called strike from December 10 ransacked shops, pelted stones, injured people and created severe unrest. At least 60 shops were ransacked, vehicles were set ablaze. Bru migrants of Mizoram living here were engaged in these violent acts. So, we have demanded the Bru migrants to be sent back to Mizoram. They are responsible for rampant thefts, ethnic crisis here. We also demanded proper compensation for those affected by violence during CAB strike,” Barua said.

He informed an official delegation headed by North Tripura District Magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar met the agitating leaders today and assured to provide compensation to violence-affected families. The protesters have threatened to resume agitation if the demands aren’t fulfilled by the next 25 days.

Kanchanpur SDM Abhedananda Baidya confirmed that the strike was withdrawn today and life has returned to normal. On why supplies didn’t reach the Bru camps, he said vehicles were not available due to strikes.

“Vehicles were not available. However, we have provided ration at Hazacherra camp. Two Bru camps – Naisingpara and Ashapara didn’t get supplies. The stocks shall reach them by tomorrow,” the SDM assured.

The assurance comes in the heels of a letter to North Tripura District Magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar by Bru migrants for the resumption of food supplies.

After six deaths in Bru camps due to suspension of food supplies, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government had announced temporarily food supplies in November.

Meanwhile, tribals in the area have alleged that they are deprived of getting supplies from non-tribal traders. In a memorandum to the local administration, Tripura Civil Societies, a group of tribal bodies, said they are facing a crisis of daily necessities due to identity issues. They have also demanded extra security cover alleging fear psychosis of ethnic persecution.

The local administration has denied reports of such an ethnic crisis. Police officials said over 1,000 persons from 300 families are still stranded in four schools, where panicked people, both tribals and non-tribals have set up camps. “We have provided sufficient security cover but some of them are panicked and don’t want to go back,” an official, who didn’t wish to be named, told.

