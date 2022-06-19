Agartala: Hindus and Muslims join hands to help flood-hit residents

As floodwaters swell in Agartala in the incessant downpour over the past few days, a group of Hindus and Muslims have come together to help people rendered homeless near Radhanagar slum, who are sheltering inside a temple.

The Radhamadhab temple, situated very close to 50-year-old Radhanagar slum, has accommodated 300 people from 53 displaced families. It was one of the seven camps initially opened by the government. A group of volunteers, including Muslims, have now taken it upon themselves to distributing aid materials to the flood victims.

Veteran Rahima Khatun lies on a mattress trying to find comfort from the geriatric problems. She says floodwater causes a lot of discomfort every year and running to camps is too hard for her. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Veteran Rahima Khatun lies on a mattress trying to find comfort from the geriatric problems. She says floodwater causes a lot of discomfort every year and running to camps is too hard for her. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

Haran Miah, 53, a volunteer, said Hindus and Muslims living in the area are close-knit and when floods displaced them, they come together to help each other.

A city of 76.51 sqkm, Agartala has over 52 notified slums which house over 6,000 families. Among them, Radhanagar slum houses roughly 650 families. As part of a 2013 mission to make Tripura slum-free, part of the slum was re-developed and 80 families were rehabilitated there. A large section of the slum, however, still lives in small tin or thatched makeshift huts.

When floodwaters stormed into these huts three days ago in one of the worst rainfall in the past 62 years, the residents had to be shifted to relief camps.

A child digs in his allotted tiffin of poori sabzee at the camp, oblivious of life disrupted due to floods all around him. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) A child digs in his allotted tiffin of poori sabzee at the camp, oblivious of life disrupted due to floods all around him. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

A group of social workers from different religious and ethnic communities came together to form volunteer teams running errands for displaced people sheltered at the three government-run camps set up at Kathaltali, Kabarkhola and Radhamadhab temple.

Haran, a Muslim, said everyone rendered homeless in the heavy showers is provided food cooked at a local marriage hall. “The local community has lent a helping hand to everyone. Here we all stay together. The temple authorities have also cooperated with us,” he said.

Papon Banik clings to his TV in the relief camp. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Papon Banik clings to his TV in the relief camp. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

Manoara Begum, a 59-year-old Muslim woman from the slum, said she rushed to the temple Saturday evening, after storm water gathered in her makeshift hut. Her daughter-in-law Sarala Khatun, 35, says life is hard amidst repeated flood conditions every year due to incessant showers.

“I waited 5-6 hours to see how things would turn out before I actually came here. These floods are such a nuisance. Our houses get affected every year. Things get damaged. We are poor,” Sarala said.

Among many problems encountered at the camps, theft is one of the major concerns apart from stormwater-induced displacement.

Sabita Debbarma rushes to relief camp with daughter. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Sabita Debbarma rushes to relief camp with daughter. (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

Sarala’s husband Bacchu Miah and many others like him were not found in the camp as they were out wading through the water to guard their meagre possessions from thieves, as was the case in previous monsoons.

Among the many sheltered in the temple was Rahima Khatun, another Muslim. Most of the elderly women like Rahima in these slums can’t tell their age but her daughter-in-law Shazeda Khatun said the veteran is nearing 100 years of age.

Asked if they were getting along well at the space which was increasingly getting cramped, 80-year-old Brajabala Das said, “Flood water does not distinguish people based on faiths. We are all equal. We always stay here like this.”

Her words echoed the opinion of all inmates at the relief camp set up at Radhamadhab temple. They said the flood disrupted the normal life of everyone, and staying together was the only alternative.

Haran Miah (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Haran Miah (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

18-year-old Papon Banik was seen earnestly holding his prized possession – a flat TV and an LPG cylinder – as he squatted at a corner of the camp.

“Water has submerged my house. I tried to bring the TV, gas cylinder, some clothes, while my relatives helped to shift our bed to their place for the time being. Water ravages so much every year. At times, we have to bring our belongings on our backs,” he said, recalling the woes of repeated flood conditions.

45-year-old Sabita Debbarma, a tribal woman, all soaked in water, was seen rushing with her daughter at the camp. She said she had moved to the relief camp the night before but was still bringing in stuff from her hut as she feared they might get damaged or stolen.

As showers continue to lash Tripura, bringing water level in rivers close to danger level, such good Samaritans keep working in silence. The worst brings out the best in people as they say.

Social worker Arindam Chakraborty (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Social worker Arindam Chakraborty (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

Two people injured, one reported missing

The local administration had initially announced only seven relief camps across the city. According to latest reports 46 camps are housing 2,485 displaced families. Two people have been injured and one reported missing in the floods

Arindam Chakrabarty, who was among the volunteers, told IE.com, “We are raising funds and are managing daily errands in the three camps all by ourselves, apart from delivering medical and essential supplies provided by the local administration,” Chakraborty said.

Arindam and his friends are raising money to meet the daily expense of Rs 15,000 to supply milk, biscuits, khichdi and drinking water at relief camps. But since more people are coming in, Arindam feels newcomers should explore camps with less number of inmates.

The administration is arranging free visits by doctors, medical supplies, drinking water etc in the camps but these good Samaritans have taken it upon themselves to see through the crisis.

Manoara Begum (Express Photo: Debraj Deb) Manoara Begum (Express Photo: Debraj Deb)

Water level in River Howrah coming down

Meanwhile, the state administration has said the water level in different rivers, especially River Howrah, which practically encircles Agartala city, is coming down. The water level in River Howrah was still learnt to be close to danger level while that in rivers like Gomati, Khowai, Muhuri, Feni, Juri, Kakri, Manu etc were below the expected flood level.