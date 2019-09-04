Tripura: Fish merchant’s son among students chosen to watch Chandrayaan moon landing with PM Modi

For Ankur Roy and Rajdipa Sutradhar, it was a dream come true when the duo was chosen to stand witness a historic moment of moon landing of India’s promising moon mission craft – the Chandrayaan II at Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 07, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two children, both 9th standard students, are the first ones from Tripura to have ever received such a coveted selection. They are among 60 students who were selected across the country through an online space quiz held by ISRO.

The prize for winning the contest was getting to witness Chandrayaan II moon landing first hand from the ivory tower of India’s space research program.

Ankur Roy, son of a fish merchant from Dhalai district, 83 Km from here, is a student of Dolubari Gate High School. For him, a chance to meet Prime Minister Modi, that too for a historic occasion as witnessing Chandrayaan II’s moon landing was a distant dream. But as it happens, they were indeed chosen for the job.

Ankur already started for Bengaluru on Tuesday to witness the rare moment that hardly few people would otherwise get chance to fully comprehend at his age.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ankur said, “I am on my way to Bengaluru. We shall witness the moon landing from ISRO headquarters at Sriharikota. I am feeling super excited for the event”.

Ankur wants to grow up as an engineer and he loves biology. He dreams to get a job at ISRO sometime in future and research on space.

Rajdipa Sutradhar, the second selectee from Tripura, is the daughter of a headmaster from Barjala area of West Tripura, has been a fan of mathematics and history. She said she was journeying with her father to join PM Modi in witnessing moon landing at Bengaluru.

“I can’t possibly explain how happy I am about getting selected for the opportunity”, she said.

A single child, Rajdipa wants to crack IAS and serve as a civil servant in future. Her father Rajkumar Sutradhar said he encouraged his daughter to participate in all sorts of contest and feels selection to witness Chandrayaan II has definitely paid off the hard work for all those preparations.