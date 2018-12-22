Tripura’s first neurosurgery department to open at GBP hospital next year

The Tripura government is contemplating to set up a neurosurgery department at Gobinda Ballav Panth (GBP) hospital to offer treatment to over 40 critical and trauma patients who are admitted on a daily basis at the hospital’s trauma care centre. Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday said two neurosurgeons are likely to join the hospital soon.

Advertising

“We have invited applications from interested neurosurgeons several times but there was no response. Recently, a neurosurgeon had responded to our advertisement; he will be appointed very soon. We are also in discussion with Dr Prasad, an acclaimed neurosurgeon, who has expressed his interest to offer his services here”, the health minister told reporters. The minister added said that necessary equipment would soon be procured for the department which is expected to commence from January next year.

Tripura spends an estimated Rs 50 crore annually to assist trauma patients who go outside the state for treatment.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, GB Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kingshuk Dutta informed today that the state’s apex public referral hospital had a neurosurgery department till the 1990s. He also said that 30 trauma patients are admitted at the Trauma Care Centre on a daily basis.

Advertising

“We had renowned surgeons like Rathin Dutta and HS Roy Choudhury who performed neurosurgery with high expertise. But later on, neurosurgery was assigned to neurosurgeons alone and general surgeons found it tough in the face of consumer protection issues. So, the department was shut down. Now, we are hoping to re-start and offer critical, trauma treatment to the patients,” Dr Dutta said.

Dr Rathin Dutta, who offered his services in treating those injured during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, was even conferred the prestigious Padmashree award.

A Trauma Care Centre was inaugurated by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in December last year. The centre had positions for orthopaedic consultants, surgeons, seven resident doctors, nursing staff members, technicians among other support staff. However, the government was unable to get any neurosurgeons or neuro-anaesthetists.

On the issue, Dr Kingshuk Dutta said while there is no word about any neuro-anaesthetist, anaesthetists and general surgeons from the trauma care centre would assist the neurosurgeons in the forthcoming neurosurgery department.