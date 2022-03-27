Tripura: Father ‘hacks’ 3-year-old daughter to death with axe, arrested

Tripura Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly hacking his three-year-old daughter to death in Gomati district, 69 km from the state capital.

A senior official of the state police said that Shiv Chauhan, who lived with his wife and three daughters in a brick kiln at Maharani village under Gomati district, reportedly brought his three-year-old daughter, Smriti Kumari Chauhan, out in the yard and hacked her to death with an axe.

The brick kiln’s manager, Nirmal Chakraborty, informed the police about the incident, following which a team from Radhakisorepur police station of Udaipur City rushed to the spot and arrested Shiv.

Radhakisorepur police station in-charge Baban Das said a murder case has been registered against Shiv.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Shiv was an alcoholic. Notably, he did not report to work for three days prior to the murder.