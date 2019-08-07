Remembering Sushma Swaraj: Tripura family grateful to ex-EAM for bringing dead son’s body from Saudi

Eight months after 39-year-old Alak Dhar belonging to Nehal Chandra village in Tripura South left for Saudi Arabia in 2015 to work as hotel boy, his brother Ashok Dhar received a phone call from Riyadh informing him of Alak’s death.

As soon as they heard the news, efforts were initiated to bring his body back for funeral rites. Little did they know that their plight had only begun. Alak’s body which was preserved at a Saudi hospital, reached his family nine months and six days after he died, thanks to the intervention by the Late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“We went to the then chief minister Manik Sarkar to seek his intervention to retrieve the dead body. He didn’t even find it necessary to grant us a hearing. Nobody helped us with counsel or assistance. We got Alak back due to Smt. Sushma Swaraj and Shri Biplab Kumar Deb,” late Alak’s elder brother, Ashok Dhar told indianexpress.com.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhar said that it was Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who put him in touch with Swaraj, who further took it up with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring his body back.

Alak’s father Anil Dhar, 78, recounted that his son was killed while he was working as a hotel accountant in Saudi Arabia which to him is a land of awe and uncertainty. He added that he was bewildered at the news of his son’s death, especially when his body was nowhere to be seen.

Remembering Swaraj who breathed her last on Tuesday night and her contribution for his son, he said, “My son was killed in a foreign land. We didn’t have any means to do the final rituals for him. She gave me my son’s body back. I heard she has passed away. We shall forever be in her debt.” Late Alak’s widowed wife Mampi Dhar said her husband came back due to Swaraj’s help and she is grateful to her.

BJP media in-charge from Tripura, Victor Shome shared that when Swaraj learnt about the 17 cases from the state where people either died or were stranded in foreign countries, she intervened to ensure that these cases were duly attended to and every single person was brought back to their relatives.

Fourteen among these cases were related to people who had died in foreign countries whereas, 12 of these people had passed away in different Middle Eastern countries; and two others in Malaysia.

All of these families who were helped by Swaraj, remembered her today whom they fondly call Mataji, and said her memory will remain with them for their lives.