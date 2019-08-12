Tripura family celebrates Eid by donating to CM’s Relief Fund, ‘Yatimkhanas’ and no animal sacrifice

While the entire world celebrates Eid-ul-Adha or Kurbani Eid with feast of sacrifice, Kuddus Miah, a retired school teacher and his family of six, observed the day with donations for the poor and without any animal sacrifice since the last 10 years.

The family, residing in Tripura’s Khwaja Manzil at West Noabadi, donated Rs 10,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) this year to celebrate Eid, which they would have otherwise spent buying animals for sacrifice. The family has also donated at two ‘Yatimkhanas’, which houses orphans from the minority community.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kuddus Miah said he always found the idea of killing an animal in the name of religion disturbing. However, he honoured preferences of others in the family and allowed animal sacrifices on the Eid till 10 years back, since then he made it clear that there would be no more blood.

“Animals are sacrificed as a symbol of obedience to the command of God. If sacrifice has to be made, I would prefer to do it completely and for welfare of the needy. As per custom, I would get one-third of the benefits of an animal sacrifice. I feel that’s not sacrifice in its entirety. Rather, I would prefer giving away something for the welfare of the poor and needy. I have been doing so for the last 10 years,” sexagenarian Kuddus said.

His son Tipu Sultan, 33, who is a local journalist, said his family has seldom sacrificed animals. “We always donated to orphanages, old-age homes, distributed clothes among the poor or did social work for the poor and needy. We have donated Rs 10,000 to the CMRF this year.”

The family, which seeks to celebrate Eid in a different way, says divine blessings can be earned by helping the poor and they just choose a different path for it.

“We do it in a different way. We chose the CM’s Relief Fund so that it can be used for the welfare of the poor. We have also donated to two Yatimkhana or orphanages where abandoned children stay and study in Madrasa,” Tipu said.

However, Tipu and his father clarified that they didn’t seek to set their actions as precedents for anyone else and felt that everyone has the right to do as they please, within the legal apparatus.

“We want to make it clear that we don’t want any others to compulsorily follow our path. There may be people who devoutly want to sacrifice an animal purchased with their hard-earned money. As far as they are within the rights permitted by law, they should not be forced with our precedent,” Kuddus Miah said.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb appreciated Tipu’s donation and took to Twitter to write about it.

“On the eve of Eid, Tipu Sultan, a journalist of local newspaper met me & presented me a cheque of rs. 10,000 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Sultan said that on the day of Bakrid festival, they do not sacrifice animals”, he Tweeted.

He also wished the state on Eid and Tweeted, “On this blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing you all joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope and faith forever. Happy Eid-ul-Adha! #EidAdhaMubarak.”