Tripura: Facing loss of jobs, schoolteachers hit streets in protest

Amra 10,323, a body of 10,323 Tripura teachers terminated over a faulty recruitment policy, Sunday staged a protest in Agartala, claiming 50 of them had died since 2017 and the government should provide them with a sustainable solution.

Amra 10,323 secretary Bhaskar Deb said the ruling BJP had promised it would redress their greivances before the 2018 Assembly election. The teachers are to lose their jobs on March 31.

The schoolteachers, including Graduate Teachers, Post Graduate Teachers and Under Graduate Teachers, were inducted in different phases since 2010. These recruitments went to litigation and the High Court termed the recruitment process “unconstitutional” in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the High Court verdict in March 2017 in response to a SLP filed by the state.

The teachers were pronounced to retire after December 31, 2017 as per the apex court verdict, after which they were inducted on ad-hoc basis. In November last year, the Supreme Court granted them a one-time final extension till March 2020.

With barely over a month to go before they lose their jobs, these teachers have hit the streets in protest.

After the court verdict, the erstwhile Left Front government had started an initiative to recruit 13,000 persons in non-teaching positions, such as Students Counselors, Academic Counselors, Hostel Wardens etc, in the education department, and on 1,000 posts in social education and social welfare department. A section of the ‘terminated’ teachers rejected these positions as insulting, and supported the BJP, then in opposition, who promised a “sustainable solution”.

Bhaskar Deb Sunday claimed 50 school teachers among the 10,323 had died since the court order came. He demanded die-in-harness job benefits for family members of these teachers.

Earlier on February 3 this year, education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said his government was working to create 11,800 posts, to re-appoint those among the 10,323. Many of them have already been absorbed in other jobs through competitive examinations.

However, all the proposed new jobs would be contractual in nature.

The proposed jobs include 6,000 posts of Mid-Day Meal Assistants, 300 Hostel Wardens, 1,000 Mid-Day Meal Supervisors or Coordinators in the Directorate of Elementary Education. Four thousand other posts of Childhood Organizers would be created in the Social Welfare and Social Education Department.

