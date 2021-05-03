Tripura extends night curfew to all urban bodies as COVID cases spike

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Tripura today extended the night curfew to all municipal councils and Nagar panchayats apart from Agartala Municipal Corporation, where the restrictions were in force for the last two weeks. The night curfew timings were also increased from seven hours to eleven hours.

From Tuesday, the new night curfew timing will be enforced between 6 pm and 5 am every day. Currently, restrictions are in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

“We have taken the decision after finding most positive cases are from Agartala Municipal Corporation, municipal councils, and Nagar panchayats. Though our state is in a better position than other states in the country, the positive cases are increasing here,” Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said while speaking to the reporters at State Guest House.

“We shall soon start covid testing in all government offices and shops in Agartala Municipal Corporation area”, Nath said.

As per the new guidelines, the government offices would run with fifty percent employees from 10 AM to 4 PM. All the gazetted officers have been asked to remain present in the offices.

There is no restriction for essential services like health, police, security, water supply, media amidst the curfew.

With the rise in the positive cases in the second wave, the government suspended classes and examinations of schools, colleges, and universities including sports, cultural gatherings and also closed down gymnasiums, recreation clubs etc located in government buildings.

According to the earlier guidelines, the government restricted the assemblage of not more than 100 persons in social gatherings, marriages and not more than 20 persons in funerals. The movie or multiplexes would run with 50 percent capacity.

If anyone is found violating the guideline, he would be charged under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable legal provisions.

The government has fined nearly 46,311 persons for violating COVID-19 norms and collected more than Rs.88.69 lakh fine from them since the onset of the pandemic last year.