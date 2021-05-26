Tripura extends Covid curfew till June 5, announces cash support of Rs 1,000 for poor families

in a separate notification, the government extended its ongoing Covid-19 curfew till June 5 in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and 19 other urban local bodies. (Representational Image)

While extending the Covid-19 curfew in the state till June 5 amid rising cases, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government announced Wednesday a one-time benefit of Rs 1,000 to at least 7 lakh poor and needy families. The money would be credited directly into their bank accounts through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT), Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said the state cabinet has sanctioned Rs 70 crores for this financial support project. In the first wave of the pandemic last year, the state government rolled out free cooked food packets for the poor, homeless and destitute, provided free rations, paid cash benefits for those engaged with menial jobs as their livelihood got hit by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the government extended its ongoing Covid-19 curfew till June 5 in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and 19 other urban local bodies. In areas outside AMC and other ULBs, curfew restrictions would be in force from 5 am on May 7 till 4 pm on June 5, while night curfew would be in force from 4 pm till 5 am in all areas of the state till June 6 morning.

The revised orders have prohibited all inter-district movement of vehicles and people till June 5 afternoon. All essential and emergency services and transport required for such services have been kept outside the purview of the extended Corona curfew.

Issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, the order stated that all non-essential offices of the government and private firms would remain closed. However, gazetted officers and senior officials in the government sector would be allowed to function.

While standalone shops of groceries, milk, meat, fish, animal feed etc would be allowed to remain open from 6 am till 12 noon during the curfew, shopkeepers would need to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and follow other safety precautions.

Shopping complexes and malls would not be allowed to operate during this period.

According to the latest figures, Tripura recorded 7.53 per cent fresh positivity rate and overall fatality rate of 0.99 per cent. 371 persons were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and three patients have succumbed to the virus.