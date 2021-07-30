Tripura extends Covid curfew, relaxes restrictions

As fresh Covid cases keep coming, Tripura today extended the corona curfew, albeit with relaxed regulations. While night curfew and total weekend curfew would continue, day curfew has been dropped for now as per the latest guidelines.

The latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok today said night curfew would be extended from August 01 till August 31 with effect from 7 PM to 5 PM. The notification also said that weekend corona curfew would be extended along with the restrictions since it is felt necessary based on a review of the Covid pandemic.

The revised guidelines have maintained restrictions on the operation of shopping malls, barbershops, standalone shops, beauty parlours, restaurants etc. though these outlets would now be able to keep functioning till 6 PM instead of 2 PM as per the ongoing guidelines. However, people would have to maintain standard safety precautions including social distancing, wearing of face masks etc.

All Government and non-government offices would, however, need to operate at 100 per cent attendance. Employees would need to follow staggered timing from 10 AM-4:30 PM, 10.30 AM- 5 PM and 11 AM- 5.30 PM to ease out congestion on the transport system.

People were advised to avoid “unnecessary movement” outside home or workplace. In case of need, movement would be allowed, though they would need to follow “aggressive Covid appropriate behaviour”. AII persons other than family members would need to strictly maintain 6 feet distance from each other on roads and other public places at all times.

Marriage functions would be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 50 persons following aggressive Covid appropriate behaviour. Funeral and last rites can have a maximum of 20 persons.

The state government earlier imposed curfew in 12 urban local bodies of the state including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) till August 01 along with a total weekend curfew from July 24.

As per the latest report from the health department, 2,689 fresh COVID cases were found in Tripura in the last week along with 11 fatalities.