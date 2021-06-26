Tripura extends Covid curfew in 11 urban local bodies till July 2

Restrictions have been imposed on holding meetings or gatherings in any open or closed spaces. (File photo/PTI)

Tripura on Saturday extended the Covid curfew in areas under 11 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation, till July 2.

The decision was taken after review of the current Covid situation revealed that the positivity rate was between 3.37 per cent to 5.34 per cent over the last week. During this period, 23 Covid patients died in the state, reports from the state Covid control room revealed.

Apart from Agartala Municipal Corporation, areas where the corona curfew have been extended are Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat in West District, Khowai Municipal Council in Khowai district, Kumarghat Municipal Council and Kailasahar Municipal Council in Unakoti district, Udaipur Municipal Council in Gomati District, Sonamura Nagar Panchayat in Sepahijala District, Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat in Dhalai district, Panisagar Nagar Panchayat and Dharmanagar Municipal Council in North District.

“Imposition of Corona day curfew w. e. f. 2 PM to 6 PM from 26 June, 2021 to 2 July, 2021 in the jurisdiction of above mentioned urban local bodies and Agartala Municipal Corporation,” the revised curfew notification reads.

The curfew was first imposed on May 16 and has been periodically extended since then.

Vehicular movement has been allowed from 5 am to 2 pm. There will be no restrictions on movement of government vehicles and those associated with essential services.

Restrictions have been imposed on holding meetings or gatherings in any open or closed spaces. However, government meetings will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, gymnasiums, sports, entertainment parks and auditoriums will remain closed across the state. Grocery shops and markets can remain open till 2 pm.

All government and private offices can function till 4 pm.

The state has recorded 63,868 Covid cases and 662 deaths till date, according to the latest report by the Covid control room.