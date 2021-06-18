Tripura extends Covid curfew till June 25 in 12 areas under Agartala civic body

The Tripura government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew in areas under Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) for seven more days till June 25 as the positivity rate of the state continues to remain between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok informed that the situation was reviewed in detail and it was decided that it is necessary to extend the curfew in 12 urban local bodies. The ongoing curfew was limited to only six urban bodies.

The urban local bodies which now come under these restrictions are: Khowai Municipal Council in Khowai district, Belonia Municipal Council and Santirbazar Municipal Council in South district, Kumarghat Municipal Council and Kailasahar Municipal Council in Unakoti district, Udaipur Municipal Council in Gomati district, Bishalgarh Municipal Council in Sepahijala district, Panisagar Nagar Panchayat in North district, and Mohanpur Municipal Council and Ranirbazar Nagar Panchayat in West district.

According to the new notification, a day curfew will be in place in marketplaces and busy areas from 2 pm till 6 pm. The night curfew will also remain in place from 6 pm till 5 am.

In areas that are not a part of the order, concerned district magistrates have been asked to impose restrictions as and when required.

According to the new order, government and private offices have been allowed to function at 50 per cent strength till 4 pm. Public meetings in open or closed spaces have been banned. However, government meetings have been allowed but with a maximum of 20 people.

Shops and markets have been allowed to remain open from 6 am till 2 pm. However, shopping malls, cinema halls and multiplexes would remain closed.

The Covid-19 positivity rate for the last 9 days has varied between 3.72 percent and 5.62 percent.

The state’s fatality rate stands at 1.04 per cent with 487 new cases and 3 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.